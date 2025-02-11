Philippines kicks off election campaigning amid VP impeachment drama

Campaigning for the Philippines' midterm elections kicked off on Tuesday against a fractured political backdrop, heightened by a high-profile row among warring elites that culminated in last week's impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.



The impeachment could see Duterte removed from her post and banned for life from public office and comes amid an escalating feud between her and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose once-powerful alliance propelled them to a landslide election victory in 2022.



Reuters