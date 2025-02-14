Zelensky says ready to talk to Russia after US, Ukraine agree position

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he is ready for direct talks with Russia once Kyiv reaches a common position with the United States and Europe on how to end the three-year war.



"We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies. If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians," Zelensky said.



AFP



