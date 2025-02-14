Kyiv says received bodies of 757 slain Ukrainian troops

14-02-2025 | 07:34
Kyiv says received bodies of 757 slain Ukrainian troops
Kyiv says received bodies of 757 slain Ukrainian troops

Kyiv said Friday it had received the bodies of hundreds of Ukrainian troops killed in battle with Russian forces in one of the largest such repatriations since Russia invaded.

"As a result of the repatriation activities, the bodies of 757 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a government agency, announced on social media.

