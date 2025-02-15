Rubio says US wants stable relationship with South Korea, South Korean ministry says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told South Korea's Foreign Minister that the United States wants to maintain a stable trust relationship with South Korea regardless of the domestic situation of either country, the South Korean ministry said in a statement on Friday.



Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul agreed in a meeting in Germany to work closely toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The ministry also shared concerns about military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.



It said that both agreed to cooperate in fields such as energy and advanced technologies such as shipbuilding, nuclear power, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).



In response to Cho's request to resolve U.S. tariff issues through close bilateral consultation, Rubio called for consultation between relevant ministries, according to the statement.



Reuters