South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally

South Korea and Syria have signed an agreement in Damascus establishing diplomatic relations, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Friday, opening new ties with a traditional ally of its rival North Korea.



The event marks a milestone for South Korea now having established diplomatic ties with all 191 U.N. member states and opening "a new chapter for bilateral cooperation with Syria, which had long remained distant due to its close ties with North Korea," the South Korean foreign ministry said.



South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba last year, another old ally of the North.



North Korea's state media ceased mentions of Syria since the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December, except for leader Kim Jong Un once referred to "the Middle East crisis" in passing.



On Thursday, a joint communique was signed by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Syria's Asaad al-Shibani, and Cho expressed willingness to share South Korea's development experience to support Syria's reconstruction, the ministry said.



Reuters