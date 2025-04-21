Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

21-04-2025 | 04:15
Iran says Israel wants to &#39;undermine&#39; nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman
Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

Iran accused Israel on Monday of seeking to "undermine" ongoing talks with the United States on its nuclear program, a key point of tension with the West.

"A kind of coalition is forming... to undermine and disrupt the diplomatic process," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told reporters, saying Israel was behind the effort.



Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Nuclear

US

FM

Spokesman

