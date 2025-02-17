President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv was not informed of upcoming talks between Russia and the United States, adding that Ukraine would not recognize agreements made without its participation.



Zelenskyy said that Kyiv "did not know anything about" the talks this week, adding in comments carried by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the country "cannot recognize any things or any agreements about us without us. And we will not recognize such agreements."



AFP