Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy weather following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people on board, officials said.



Three people on flight DL4819 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suffered critical injuries, among them a child, a Canadian air ambulance official said, with 15 others also immediately taken to hospitals.



Some of the injured have since been released, Delta said late on Monday.

The U.S. carrier said a CRJ900 aircraft operated by its Endeavor Air subsidiary was involved in a single-aircraft accident with 76 passengers and four crew members on board.



The 16-year-old CRJ900, made by Canada's Bombardier and powered by GE Aerospace engines, can seat up to 90 people.



At least one of the two wings was no longer attached to the plane, video showed after the accident.



Canadian authorities said they would investigate the cause of the crash, which was not yet known.



Reuters