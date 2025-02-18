Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

World News
18-02-2025 | 01:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy weather following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people on board, officials said.

Three people on flight DL4819 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suffered critical injuries, among them a child, a Canadian air ambulance official said, with 15 others also immediately taken to hospitals.

Some of the injured have since been released, Delta said late on Monday.
The U.S. carrier said a CRJ900 aircraft operated by its Endeavor Air subsidiary was involved in a single-aircraft accident with 76 passengers and four crew members on board.

The 16-year-old CRJ900, made by Canada's Bombardier and powered by GE Aerospace engines, can seat up to 90 people. 

At least one of the two wings was no longer attached to the plane, video showed after the accident.

Canadian authorities said they would investigate the cause of the crash, which was not yet known.

Reuters

World News

Delta

Plane

Accident

Crash

Toronto

Airport

LBCI Next
TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran
World Bank to release damage assessments for Gaza and Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
World News
2025-01-30

18 bodies recovered from Potomac River in Washington after plane crash: CBS News

LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say

LBCI
World News
04:07

South Korea's parliament presses for Yoon's removal as impeachment trial winds down

LBCI
World News
03:39

EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
02:52

US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

LBCI
World News
01:53

Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More