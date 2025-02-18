News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin is serious about negotiating peace in Ukraine: Kremlin
World News
18-02-2025 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin is serious about negotiating peace in Ukraine: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was serious about negotiating a settlement to end the war in Ukraine as high-level talks began in Saudi Arabia, and that Russia would prefer to achieve all its aims peacefully.
Putin sent Russia's army into Ukraine in 2022. He has repeatedly said he is ready to discuss an end to the war that reflects the reality on the ground, where advancing Russian forces now control nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory.
Western intelligence, European leaders and former U.S. president Joe Biden have repeatedly asserted that they do not think Putin really wants peace, though U.S. President Donald Trump says he does think Putin is serious.
"President Putin has been repeating his words about his readiness for peace talks from the very beginning," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. And, of course, we prefer peaceful means to achieve our goals."
Peskov said there was no understanding yet about a date for a meeting between Putin and Trump, though the Riyadh talks might bring clarity. It was, he said, impossible to give any sense of the talks as they had only just begun.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Negotiating
Peace
Ukraine
Kremlin
Russia
UN decries 'summary executions' of children by Rwanda-backed M23 in DR Congo
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports
0
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
0
World News
2025-01-24
Kremlin says Putin ready to talk to Trump and is waiting for word from Washington
World News
2025-01-24
Kremlin says Putin ready to talk to Trump and is waiting for word from Washington
0
World News
2025-02-12
Strike on Kyiv shows Putin is 'not preparing for peace:' President Zelensky
World News
2025-02-12
Strike on Kyiv shows Putin is 'not preparing for peace:' President Zelensky
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:41
UN decries 'summary executions' of children by Rwanda-backed M23 in DR Congo
World News
05:41
UN decries 'summary executions' of children by Rwanda-backed M23 in DR Congo
0
World News
05:35
Vatican cancels Pope Francis' weekend engagements – Statement
World News
05:35
Vatican cancels Pope Francis' weekend engagements – Statement
0
World News
05:24
Britain intends to strengthen trade with Saudi Arabia: UK minister
World News
05:24
Britain intends to strengthen trade with Saudi Arabia: UK minister
0
World News
04:47
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
World News
04:47
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north
0
Lebanon News
04:29
President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness
Lebanon News
04:29
President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness
0
Middle East News
2025-02-14
Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon
Middle East News
2025-02-14
Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
2
Lebanon News
02:03
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
Lebanon News
02:03
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
4
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
5
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
6
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
7
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
8
Lebanon News
09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Lebanon News
09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More