US condemns 'dangerous' maneuvers by Chinese navy in South China Sea

The United States condemned the "dangerous" maneuvers of a Chinese navy helicopter that endangered the safety of a Philippine government aircraft patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, its ambassador to Manila said on Wednesday.



In a post on X, Ambassador MaryKay Carlson called China "to refrain from coercive actions and settle its disputes peacefully by international law."



The Philippines said late on Tuesday that it was "deeply disturbed" by the Chinese navy's "unprofessional and reckless" flight actions and that it would cause a diplomatic protest.



Manila's coast guard said the Chinese navy helicopter performed dangerous flight maneuvers when it flew close to a government aircraft conducting surveillance over the Scarborough Shoal, endangering the lives of its pilots and passengers, actions.



Reuters