Brazil's Lula says Trump wants to be 'emperor of the world'

World News
20-02-2025 | 08:15
High views
0min
Brazil's Lula says Trump wants to be 'emperor of the world'

On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Donald Trump of wanting to "become an emperor of the world", as he called on the U.S. president to respect other countries' sovereignty.

Post-World War II democracy has been an example of the best governance of the last 70 years, said Lula in an interview with a local radio station, "but the way (Trump) acts, he is trying to become an emperor of the world."

AFP

World News

Brazil

President

Donald Trump

Sovereignty

