Pope's condition 'slightly improving': Vatican says

20-02-2025 | 13:46
Pope's condition 'slightly improving': Vatican says

Pope Francis's condition is "slightly improving," the Vatican said Thursday in its evening update, as the 88-year-old spent his seventh day in the hospital being treated for pneumonia.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are slightly improving. He is apyretic (without fever), and his hemodynamic (blood flow) parameters continue to be stable," it said in a statement.

