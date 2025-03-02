News
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
World News
02-03-2025 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, is in a "stable" condition after spending a "calm night," the Vatican said on Sunday.
"The pope is still resting," the Vatican said in its latest health update on the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
Pneumonia
Hospital
Vatican
Next
Key Ukraine summit hosted by UK's PM starts in London
US state secretary signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel
Previous
