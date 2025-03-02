Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says

02-03-2025 | 06:35
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, is in a "stable" condition after spending a "calm night," the Vatican said on Sunday.

"The pope is still resting," the Vatican said in its latest health update on the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church.

AFP
 

