Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
US to ease Syria aid restrictions while keeping sanctions in place, sources say
Middle East News
2025-01-06 | 05:58
US to ease Syria aid restrictions while keeping sanctions in place, sources say
The U.S. is set to announce an easing of restrictions on providing humanitarian aid and other essential services, such as electricity, to Syria while maintaining its strict sanctions regime, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The outgoing Biden administration's decision will signal goodwill to Syria's new Islamist rulers.
It aims to improve living conditions in the war-ravaged country while keeping U.S. leverage in place.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Sanctions
Syria
Aid
Next
Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in the UAE
Tehran says detention of Iranian in Italy amounts to 'hostage-taking'
Previous
