China says naval drills off Australia 'safe,' legal

World News
21-02-2025 | 03:29
China says naval drills off Australia 'safe,' legal
China says naval drills off Australia 'safe,' legal

Beijing said Friday that exercises described by Australia as "live fire" drills off the country's east coast were "safe" and "in accordance with relevant international laws."

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) "organized a naval formation to conduct training and exercises in distant waters," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding it was "conducted in a safe, standard, and professional manner at all times, in accordance with relevant international laws and practices."

AFP
 

