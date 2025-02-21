News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, Rubio says
World News
21-02-2025 | 01:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, Rubio says
A possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin "will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
Rubio said he discussed such a meeting when he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, telling Lavrov and Russian officials: "There isn't going to be a meeting until we know what the meeting is going to be about."
"I think when that meeting happens will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine," Rubio told journalist Catherine Herridge in an interview broadcast on X.
Following the talks in Saudi Arabia, Trump - who spoke on the phone with Putin last week - said on Tuesday that he would probably meet with Putin before the end of the month. Rubio said: "I don't know the timing of it."
Rubio said Trump wants to know if Russia is serious about ending the war in Ukraine, triggered by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour three years ago.
"The only way is to test them, to basically engage them and say, 'Okay, are you serious about ending the war? And if so, what are your demands? Are your public demands and your private demands different?'" Rubio said.
"The only thing we agreed upon is that we're going to talk about peace. What they offer, what they're willing to concede to, what they're willing to consider, will determine whether they're serious about peace or not," he said. "We're just not at that stage yet."
Trump's bid to try and end the war left Ukraine and European allies concerned they would be cut out of any peace talks, but Rubio said the U.S. has consulted with all.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Next
China says naval drills off Australia 'safe,' legal
US confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI agency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
0
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports
0
World News
2025-01-28
Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war
World News
2025-01-28
Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war
0
World News
2025-02-13
Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war
World News
2025-02-13
Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:54
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
World News
05:54
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
0
World News
05:50
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
World News
05:50
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
0
World News
05:31
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages
World News
05:31
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages
0
World News
05:12
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
World News
05:12
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
04:34
Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions
Lebanon News
04:34
Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
0
World News
2025-01-29
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says
World News
2025-01-29
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
2
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
4
Lebanon News
00:21
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
Lebanon News
00:21
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
5
Lebanon News
00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
Lebanon News
00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
6
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
Lebanon News
11:53
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
8
Lebanon News
11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Lebanon News
11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More