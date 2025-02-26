Taiwan dispatches forces after China announces 'live-fire' drills off island: Defense ministry

World News
26-02-2025 | 01:40
High views
Taiwan dispatches forces after China announces &#39;live-fire&#39; drills off island: Defense ministry
Taiwan dispatches forces after China announces 'live-fire' drills off island: Defense ministry

Taiwan dispatched forces on Wednesday after China announced "live-fire" drills off the self-ruled island, Taipei's defense ministry said, condemning the exercises as dangerous.

China deployed 32 aircraft around Taiwan and announced "live-fire exercises" in an area about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) off the island's south, the ministry said, prompting Taipei to send sea, air, and land forces to "monitor, alert and respond appropriately."

AFP
 

World News

Taiwan

China

Taipei

