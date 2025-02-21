News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks
World News
21-02-2025 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks
Russia could win some relief from U.S. sanctions based on its willingness to negotiate an end to its war in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Thursday.
Bessent also said that he would speak with his Chinese counterpart on Friday and urge China to rebalance its economy towards increased consumer spending.
Asked whether the U.S. was prepared to increase sanctions on Russia or reduce them depending on how talks to end the Ukraine war go, Bessent said: "That'd be a very good characterization."
He added: "The president is committed to ending this conflict very quickly."
President Donald Trump has said he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month to discuss ending the war.
Bessent in the interview declined to provide timing for a Trump-Putin meeting, but confirmed that he would not attend next week's G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in South Africa "due to some domestic considerations."
During his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, Bessent said that he would support increasing U.S. sanctions on Russian energy, especially oil majors, if Trump asks him to.
The Treasury chief criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for failing to sign a $500 billion deal to provide critical minerals to the U.S. and for escalating a war of words with Trump. The U.S. president accused Zelenskiy of being a "dictator."
Bessent said that Zelenskiy "assured me that he would sign the minerals deal in Munich and he has not." He described the minerals supply arrangement as part of an "elegant plan" to bring Ukraine closer to the U.S. orbit.
Zelenskiy on Wednesday rejected the U.S. demands for Ukraine to repay Washington that much in mineral wealth for wartime aid, saying the United States had supplied nowhere near that sum so far and offered no specific security guarantees in the agreement.
Reuters
World News
Russia
United States
Sanctions
War
Ukraine
Treasury
Scott Bessent
Next
Sweden probes possible breach of undersea cable in Baltic Sea, PM says
China says naval drills off Australia 'safe,' legal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-15
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
World News
2025-01-15
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
0
World News
2025-02-18
Europe says it is committed to Ukraine ahead of Russia-US talks
World News
2025-02-18
Europe says it is committed to Ukraine ahead of Russia-US talks
0
World News
2025-02-18
US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM
World News
2025-02-18
US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:54
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
World News
05:54
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
0
World News
05:50
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
World News
05:50
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
0
World News
05:31
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages
World News
05:31
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages
0
World News
05:12
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
World News
05:12
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
04:34
Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions
Lebanon News
04:34
Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
0
World News
2025-01-29
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says
World News
2025-01-29
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
2
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
4
Lebanon News
00:21
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
Lebanon News
00:21
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
5
Lebanon News
00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
Lebanon News
00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
6
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
Lebanon News
11:53
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
8
Lebanon News
11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Lebanon News
11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More