Kremlin says will 'never sell' captured Ukrainian territory

The Kremlin said Sunday it would never "sell" territory it has seized in eastern Ukraine as part of any ceasefire deal.



"The people decided to join Russia a long time ago," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV, referring to Moscow-staged votes in eastern Ukraine held amid the offensive that were slammed as bogus by Kyiv, the West and international monitors. "No one will ever sell off these territories. That's the most important thing."



AFP