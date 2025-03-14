G7 offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine 'territorial integrity': Joint statement

14-03-2025 | 10:29
G7 offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine 'territorial integrity': Joint statement
G7 offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine 'territorial integrity': Joint statement

The G7 offered "unwavering support" for Ukraine on Friday, threatening Russia with further sanctions if it doesn't back a US-led ceasefire effort, while stressing the need for credible security arrangements to guard against Russian "aggression."

"G7 members reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity," the group of powerful democracies said in a final statement from a meeting in Canada, warning Russia could face further sanctions if "such a ceasefire is not agreed."



