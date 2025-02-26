Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that any peace deal in Ukraine must include "security guarantees" to be "implemented in the context of the Atlantic alliance," a reference to NATO.



Peace in Ukraine "can only be achieved if Kyiv is given adequate security guarantees to ensure that what we have seen over the past three years does not happen again... These security guarantees must be implemented in the context of the Atlantic alliance", she said in a statement to the press in Rome.



AFP