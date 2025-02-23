Steve Witkoff says expects Ukraine minerals deal to be signed this week

President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Sunday, said he expects Ukraine to sign a mineral resources deal with the United States this week as part of efforts to end the war with Russia.



"I expect to see a deal signed this week. You saw President (Volodymyr) Zelensky waver in his commitment towards that a week ago; the president sent a message to him; he's not wavering anymore," Witkoff told CNN.



Zelensky "realizes that we have done so much and that that agreement belongs being signed."



AFP