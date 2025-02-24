Philippine, Japan ministers agree to further enhance defense partnership

Japan and the Philippines agreed on Monday to further deepen defense ties in the face of an "increasingly severe" security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese defense minister Gen Nakatani said.



Nakatani met his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro in Manila for a meeting where the two ministers tackled regional security issues, including the maritime situation in the East and South China Seas.



"The security environment surrounding us is becoming increasingly severe, and the two countries as strategic partners must enhance further defense cooperation and collaboration to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Nakatani said through a translator.



Nakatani said the Philippines and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation on military exchanges, establish a high-level strategic dialogue among its military, and deepen information sharing.



Reuters