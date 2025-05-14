Training aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan

14-05-2025 | 03:53
Training aircraft from Japan&#39;s Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan
Training aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan

A Self-Defense Force training aircraft crashed after taking off from a military base in central Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday, declining to elaborate further.

A defense ministry spokesperson said it is collecting information.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing multiple defense ministry officials, reported that the T-4 training aircraft disappeared from radar while flying near Inuyama city in Aichi prefecture.

Reuters

