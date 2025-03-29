South Korea, China industry ministers agree to cooperate in evolving global environment, Seoul says

The industry ministers of South Korea and China met on Saturday to discuss the evolving global trade environment and agreed to cooperate bilaterally as well as on multinational trade forums, the South's industry ministry said.



China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao is visiting Seoul for a three-way ministerial meeting on Sunday with South Korea's Ahn Duk-geun and Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto.



"They held discussions on bilateral cooperation measures and trade issues in response to changes in the global trade environment," the South Korean ministry said in a statement.



Reuters