EU leaders arrive in Kyiv to mark 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion

The heads of the European Union arrived in Kyiv on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's February 2022 invasion, a show of solidarity amid a rift between Ukraine and new U.S. President Donald Trump.



"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on social media with a video of her arriving in Kyiv alongside Antonio Costa, president of the European Council.



AFP