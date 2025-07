Russia saw a "slowdown" in attempts to restore ties with the United States, the Kremlin said Tuesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced fresh frustration with Moscow over its offensive in Ukraine.

"There is indeed a slowdown," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters answering a question about Moscow's ties with Washington, adding: "We would like to see more dynamics. We are interested in this. In order to move forward, we need impulses from both sides."

AFP