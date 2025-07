China said on Tuesday it firmly opposed any visit to the United States by a Taiwan leader, after reports denied by Taipei that the island's President Lai Ching-te had recently planned a trip, but was rejected by Washington.

"China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, and firmly opposes the leaders of the Taiwan region visiting the United States under any name or for any reason," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

AFP