Australia fines Telegram for delay in answering child abuse, terror questions

Australia's online safety regulator on Monday fined messaging platform Telegram about A$1 million ($640,000) for its delay in answering questions about measures the app took to prevent the spread of child abuse and violent extremist material.



The eSafety Commission in March 2024 sought responses from social media platforms YouTube, X, Facebook, Telegram, and Reddit.



It blamed them for not doing enough to stop extremists from using live-streaming features, algorithms, and recommendation systems to recruit users.



Telegram and Reddit were asked about the steps they were taking to combat child sexual abuse material on their services. They had to respond by May, but Telegram submitted it in October.



"Timely transparency is not a voluntary requirement in Australia, and this action reinforces the importance of all companies complying with Australian law," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.



Grant said Telegram's delay in providing information obstructed eSafety from implementing its online safety measures.



Reuters