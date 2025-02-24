EU top diplomat going to Washington on Tuesday for talks

World News
24-02-2025 | 02:19
High views
EU top diplomat going to Washington on Tuesday for talks
EU top diplomat going to Washington on Tuesday for talks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she will visit the United States on Tuesday for talks with her counterpart Marco Rubio as Washington pushes to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"You can discuss whatever you want with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but if it comes to Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal," Kallas told journalists Monday at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

