Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief says

The United Nations chief warned Monday that human rights around the world were being "suffocated," including by wars and violence and autocrats crushing opposition and trampling on international law.



"Human rights are the oxygen of humanity," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, warning that "one by one, human rights are being suffocated... by autocrats, crushing opposition because they fear what a truly empowered people would do" and by "warmongers who thumb their nose at international law, international humanitarian law and the U.N. Charter."



AFP