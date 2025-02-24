Erdogan says Ukraine, Russia should be represented 'fairly' at talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday underlined his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and said Moscow and Kyiv should be represented "fairly" at any talks on ending the conflict.



"The path to a just and lasting peace can only be paved with a framework in which both sides of the war are represented equally and fairly," Erdogan told a Ukraine summit via video link, while reiterating support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence."





AFP