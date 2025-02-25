News
US hails 'landmark' Russia-backed UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine
World News
25-02-2025 | 00:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US hails 'landmark' Russia-backed UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine
On Monday, Washington hailed the "landmark agreement" between the United States and Russia at the U.N. Security Council after adopting a U.S. resolution calling for "lasting peace" in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.
"We call on all other U.N. member states to join the United States in pushing for a durable peace that will bring stability to Europe and deter further aggression," said the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea. "We are proud that the Security Council has just passed a historic landmark agreement on Ukraine, the first such agreement in three years."
AFP
World News
United States
UN
Security Council
Resolution
Russia
Ukraine
