US hails 'landmark' Russia-backed UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine

On Monday, Washington hailed the "landmark agreement" between the United States and Russia at the U.N. Security Council after adopting a U.S. resolution calling for "lasting peace" in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.



"We call on all other U.N. member states to join the United States in pushing for a durable peace that will bring stability to Europe and deter further aggression," said the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea. "We are proud that the Security Council has just passed a historic landmark agreement on Ukraine, the first such agreement in three years."



AFP