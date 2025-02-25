News
Australia treasurer to meet US Treasury's Bessent amid push for tariff exemption
World News
25-02-2025 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Australia treasurer to meet US Treasury's Bessent amid push for tariff exemption
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will meet with his U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent on Tuesday in Washington, with Canberra seeking an exemption on 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, which was announced by President Donald Trump last month.
Chalmers will be holding talks with Bessent before the second day of an investment summit where ten of Australia's top pension funds, which control A$1.5 trillion ($950.7 billion) in combined assets, will discuss closer economic ties with the U.S.
"Trade and tariffs will be part of the conversation but not the whole conversation," Chalmers said in a statement on his talks with Bessent.
Reuters
World News
Australia
United States
Tariffs
Next
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
Putin says US, Russian firms 'in touch' on joint economic projects
Previous
