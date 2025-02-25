Australia treasurer to meet US Treasury's Bessent amid push for tariff exemption

World News
25-02-2025 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia treasurer to meet US Treasury&#39;s Bessent amid push for tariff exemption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Australia treasurer to meet US Treasury's Bessent amid push for tariff exemption

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will meet with his U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent on Tuesday in Washington, with Canberra seeking an exemption on 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, which was announced by President Donald Trump last month.

Chalmers will be holding talks with Bessent before the second day of an investment summit where ten of Australia's top pension funds, which control A$1.5 trillion ($950.7 billion) in combined assets, will discuss closer economic ties with the U.S.

"Trade and tariffs will be part of the conversation but not the whole conversation," Chalmers said in a statement on his talks with Bessent.

Reuters

World News

Australia

United States

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
Putin says US, Russian firms 'in touch' on joint economic projects
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28

US 'supports' Israel's push to cut contact with UNRWA: Envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09

Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details

LBCI
World News
11:31

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:08

Ukraine needs $524 billion to recover, rebuild after three years of war, World Bank says

LBCI
World News
03:34

Egypt's Petroleum Minister says Zohr gas field drilling resumed in mid-February

LBCI
World News
03:03

Pope Francis rested well all night, Vatican says

LBCI
Middle East News
02:33

Russian Foreign Ministry says Lavrov to visit Iran Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariff, sanctions put on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:09

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
15:45

Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More