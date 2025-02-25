Elon Musk, who has embarked on an overhaul of the U.S. federal government, will attend the first cabinet meeting of President Donald Trump's second term on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.



The world's wealthiest person and a top Trump donor, Musk has no ministerial portfolio or formal decision-making authority but has status as a "special government employee" and "senior adviser to the president" heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked by the president with slashing federal spending.



AFP