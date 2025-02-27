Two explosions reported at M23 meeting in east DR Congo city: AFP

Two explosions rang out Thursday after a meeting of the M23 in an eastern DR Congo city attended by one of the armed group's leaders, Corneille Nangaa, AFP reporters saw.



Further details were not immediately available about the blasts in Bukavu, one of two key cities in the turbulent region seized in recent weeks by anti-government M23 fighters who U.N. experts say are backed by Rwandan forces.



AFP