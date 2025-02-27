News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
White House welcomes Ocalan's call for PKK to lay down arms
World News
27-02-2025 | 15:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House welcomes Ocalan's call for PKK to lay down arms
The White House on Thursday welcomed Abdullah Ocalan's call for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to lay down its arms.
White House National Security Council spokesperson said, "This is an important development, and we hope it will help reassure our Turkish allies regarding the U.S. partners in the fight against ISIS in northeastern Syria. We believe it will contribute to bringing peace to this troubled region."
Reuters
World News
White House
Ocalan
PKK
Arms
Next
Kyrgyzstan says swapped land with Tajikistan, ending decades-long spat
Russia, US diplomats meet in Istanbul for embassy talks: Russian news agencies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-24
Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP
World News
2025-02-24
Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP
0
World News
2025-01-20
Biden welcomes Trump to White House for courtesy visit
World News
2025-01-20
Biden welcomes Trump to White House for courtesy visit
0
World News
09:20
Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved
World News
09:20
Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved
0
Middle East News
12:34
Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us
Middle East News
12:34
Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:57
Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'
World News
15:57
Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'
0
World News
15:51
Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal
World News
15:51
Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal
0
World News
15:46
Trump says Ukraine truce 'soon or it won't be at all'
World News
15:46
Trump says Ukraine truce 'soon or it won't be at all'
0
World News
14:47
EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine
World News
14:47
EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-29
India PM Modi offers 'deepest condolences' to relatives of Hindu festival stampede dead
World News
2025-01-29
India PM Modi offers 'deepest condolences' to relatives of Hindu festival stampede dead
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
0
World News
13:17
Trump says Ukraine ceasefire needed before deciding on peacekeepers
World News
13:17
Trump says Ukraine ceasefire needed before deciding on peacekeepers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
3
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
4
Lebanon News
01:51
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Lebanon News
01:51
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
5
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
7
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
8
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More