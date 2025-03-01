Turkey to offer hosting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia again

On Saturday, a Turkish diplomatic source said that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will once again offer to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia during a meeting of European leaders in London on Sunday.



The source added that Fidan will brief European leaders on Sunday about Turkey's efforts to bring about a "just and lasting peace" in the war and reaffirm Ankara's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.



According to the source, Fidan is expected to confirm that "Turkey, which hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022, is ready to take on this role in the future."



He will emphasize the importance of all parties in the negotiations, focusing on lasting regional security, stability, and economic prosperity.



Reuters