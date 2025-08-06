US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media

06-08-2025 | 01:28
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, state media reported, where he will meet with Russian leadership as President Donald Trump's deadline to impose fresh sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine looms.

"Steven Witkoff was met by Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev," said Russian state news agency TASS.


