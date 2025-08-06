News
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
World News
06-08-2025 | 01:28
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, state media reported, where he will meet with Russian leadership as President Donald Trump's deadline to impose fresh sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine looms.
"Steven Witkoff was met by Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev," said Russian state news agency TASS.
AFP
World News
US
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Russia
Leadership
