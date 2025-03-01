US, Ukraine and Europe must 'stick together' to secure peace: Rutte

The United States, Ukraine and Europe need to "stick together" to secure a "durable peace" in Ukraine, NATO chief Mark Rutte told the BBC on Saturday.



"I have been on the phone twice now with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. I told him this: we need to stick together, the United States, Ukraine, and Europe, to bring Ukraine to a durable peace," Rutte said, a day after the Ukrainian leader clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.



AFP