Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar toured Mount Lebanon on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming municipal elections. He was received by Governor Judge Mohammad Makkawi, district officials, and security representatives.



Al-Hajjar inspected ballot boxes and stressed the importance of secure delivery to polling stations. He also visited the Disaster Management Room in Baabda and reviewed logistical readiness and challenges resolved during the nomination phase.



Later, he chaired a security meeting where he emphasized full coordination between central and local security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent vote on May 4.



Al-Hajjar praised the efforts of local authorities and expressed confidence in the successful organization of the elections.