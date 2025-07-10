Netanyahu says Israel ready for permanent Gaza ceasefire if Hamas disarms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is ready to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during a proposed 60-day truce—on the condition that the territory is disarmed.



He also warned that the war would resume if no such agreement is reached during that period.



In a video message from Washington, Netanyahu stated: “At the start of a 60-day ceasefire, we will begin negotiations for a final end to this war.”



He added, “Hamas must lay down its arms. Gaza must be disarmed. Hamas must no longer possess military capabilities or the ability to govern.”



He continued, “If this can be achieved through negotiations, that’s good. If not, we will achieve it by other means—through the strength of our heroic army.”



AFP