Hungary's Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration
World News
01-03-2025 | 12:34
Hungary's Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration
Hungary's prime minister has urged the European Union to start direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire in Ukraine and drop plans for a joint declaration at an extraordinary EU summit next week, saying differences in the bloc "cannot be bridged."
Under President Donald Trump, the United States has started talks with Russia on ending its war in Ukraine, but without Kyiv or the EU at the table.
In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa dated Saturday, first reported by German daily Welt and seen by Reuters, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said of the EU that there were "strategic differences in our approach to Ukraine that cannot be bridged."
The European Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"I am convinced that the European Union - following the example of the United States - should enter into direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine," Orban, a Trump ally, said in the letter.
Reuters
World News
Hungary
Russia
Talks
EU Summit
