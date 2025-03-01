Hungary's Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration

World News
01-03-2025 | 12:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hungary&#39;s Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hungary's Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration

Hungary's prime minister has urged the European Union to start direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire in Ukraine and drop plans for a joint declaration at an extraordinary EU summit next week, saying differences in the bloc "cannot be bridged."

Under President Donald Trump, the United States has started talks with Russia on ending its war in Ukraine, but without Kyiv or the EU at the table. 

In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa dated Saturday, first reported by German daily Welt and seen by Reuters, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said of the EU that there were "strategic differences in our approach to Ukraine that cannot be bridged."

The European Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I am convinced that the European Union - following the example of the United States - should enter into direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine," Orban, a Trump ally, said in the letter.

Reuters

World News

Hungary

Russia

Talks

EU Summit

LBCI Next
Zelensky says Ukraine should be heard, not forgotten
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

EU renews Russia sanctions after Hungary stalling

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

Hungary says EU should talk to Trump before Russia sanctions renewal decision

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

Russia says suggested resuming direct flights with US at Istanbul talks

LBCI
World News
2025-02-06

China says it opposes Trump's Gaza takeover proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:28

France's Macron is ready to discuss nuclear deterrence for Europe

LBCI
World News
10:38

US, Ukraine and Europe must 'stick together' to secure peace: Rutte

LBCI
World News
10:25

Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with PM, king, European allies: Spokesman

LBCI
World News
10:22

Zelensky says still ready to sign minerals deal with US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-27

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More