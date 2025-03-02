Mexico, Canada tariffs coming Tuesday, but Trump will set exact levels, US commerce head says

World News
02-03-2025 | 11:46
Mexico, Canada tariffs coming Tuesday, but Trump will set exact levels, US commerce head says
Mexico, Canada tariffs coming Tuesday, but Trump will set exact levels, US commerce head says

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect as planned on Tuesday, but that President Donald Trump will determine their exact levels.

Trump has said he will impose 25% tariffs on the two countries on March 4.

"He's sort of thinking about right now how exactly he wants to play with Mexico and Canada, and that is a fluid situation. There are going to be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada. Exactly what they are, we're going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate," Lutnick told the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures."

He said the two countries have "done a reasonable job" securing their borders with the United States, though the deadly drug fentanyl continues to flow into the country.

Trump is also expected on Tuesday to raise tariffs on China from 10% to 20% unless the country ends fentanyl trafficking into the U.S., Lutnick said.

Reuters 
 

