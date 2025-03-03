China targets US agriculture over Trump tariff threat, Global Times says

03-03-2025 | 00:23
China targets US agriculture over Trump tariff threat, Global Times says
China targets US agriculture over Trump tariff threat, Global Times says

China has American agricultural exports in its crosshairs as it prepares countermeasures against fresh U.S. import tariffs, China's state-backed Global Times reported, raising the stakes in an escalating trade war between the world's top two economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week threatened China with the extra 10% duty set to take effect on Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative 20% tariff, and accused Beijing of not doing enough to halt the flow of fentanyl into America, which China said was tantamount to "blackmail."

"China is studying and formulating relevant countermeasures in response to the U.S. threat of imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products under the pretext of fentanyl," Global Times reported on Monday, citing an anonymous source.

"The countermeasures will likely include both tariffs and a series of non-tariff measures, and U.S. agricultural and food products will most likely be listed," the report added.

China's commerce ministry and the U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

World News

China

United States

Agriculture

Donald Trump

Tariff

LBCI Next
Zelensky and European allies outline response to Trump
'Europe must do the heavy lifting' in Ukraine, says UK's PM Keir Starmer
LBCI Previous

