Pope Francis, off ventilation and stable, rested well overnight, Vatican says
World News
03-03-2025 | 02:26
Pope Francis, off ventilation and stable, rested well overnight, Vatican says
Pope Francis rested well overnight and is in a stable condition as he fights double pneumonia in hospital for the 18th day, the Vatican said on Monday.
The 88-year-old pontiff no longer requires the use of mechanical ventilation to breathe and has been without a fever, the Vatican said in its latest medical update on Sunday evening.
"The pope rested well all night," said a one-line note from the Vatican on Monday morning that did not provide more details. A full medical update on the pope's condition is expected on Monday evening.
Reuters
World News
Pope Francis
Pneumonia
Vatican
