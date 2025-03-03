Pope Francis, off ventilation and stable, rested well overnight, Vatican says

Pope Francis rested well overnight and is in a stable condition as he fights double pneumonia in hospital for the 18th day, the Vatican said on Monday.



The 88-year-old pontiff no longer requires the use of mechanical ventilation to breathe and has been without a fever, the Vatican said in its latest medical update on Sunday evening.



"The pope rested well all night," said a one-line note from the Vatican on Monday morning that did not provide more details. A full medical update on the pope's condition is expected on Monday evening.



