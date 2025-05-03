Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

03-05-2025 | 03:19
Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said on Saturday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, as the U.S. intensifies its strikes in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The military said sirens were activated in a number of areas in Israel after the missile was launched.



Reuters
 

