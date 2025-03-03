News
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
World News
03-03-2025 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
One person was killed and several were injured when a car drove into a crowd of people in the western German city of Mannheim, a police spokesperson said Monday.
The car's driver has been detained, but it is unclear whether there are other suspects, the spokesperson added.
Police are appealing to the public to avoid the area.
The incident occurred as crowds gathered in cities across western Germany's Rhineland for parades to mark the carnival season.
A black SUV drove at high speed into a group of people, travelling from the centrally located Paradeplatz square towards the city's landmark water tower, local media reported.
Reuters
World News
Dead
Car
Crowd
Germany
Mannheim
Police
