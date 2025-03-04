EU must reach 'balanced deal' with US over tariffs: French Economy Minister

04-03-2025 | 03:19
EU must reach 'balanced deal' with US over tariffs: French Economy Minister

On Tuesday, France's Economy Minister Eric Lombard said that the European Union should reach a "balanced deal" with the United States on customs tariffs.

"We have negotiators who are playing hardball, we will play hardball, but... we need to reach a balanced deal to protect our economies," Lombard said after Trump announced tariffs on EU products would be 25 percent.

