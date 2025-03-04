US tariff deadline for Canada, Mexico lapses without deal

Steep U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods came into effect Tuesday as a deadline to avert President Donald Trump's levies passed without the North American neighbors striking a deal.



Canadian goods will face a 25 percent tariff -- with energy resources hit by a lower 10 percent rate -- while Mexican products face a 25 percent blanket levy, according to orders Trump previously signed.



He cited a lack of progress in tackling drug trafficking as he pushed ahead with the duties.



AFP